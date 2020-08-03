Agriculture sector a bright spot in Covid-19 gloom
But the government’s decision on drought indicates ‘little empathy’, says Agri Western Cape
03 August 2020 - 17:36
SA’s agricultural sector, which has remained relatively unscathed during the Covid-induced lockdown, is set to emerge as one of the few bright spots in the overall depressed economic outlook for the country.
This is despite some challenges, including uncertainty around land reform and the recent move by the government to revoke a decision to consider drought a national disaster. The latter recently left many farmer organisations fuming.
