WATCH: Can the government stop covidpreneurs?

Over the past few days the term covidpreneur has been coined as allegations of looting surface against senior ANC officials with regards to personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a bid to get a handle on corruption, the public will soon be able to send National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi direct tipoffs about corrupt officials.

Business Day TV spoke to Wayne Duvenage from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for his take on the move.