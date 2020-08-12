News Leader
WATCH: Can the government stop covidpreneurs?
Outa’s Wayne Duvenage talks to Business Day TV about corruption and the NPA’s tipoff line
12 August 2020 - 07:43
Over the past few days the term covidpreneur has been coined as allegations of looting surface against senior ANC officials with regards to personal protective equipment (PPE).
In a bid to get a handle on corruption, the public will soon be able to send National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi direct tipoffs about corrupt officials.
Business Day TV spoke to Wayne Duvenage from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for his take on the move.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.