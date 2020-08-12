National

WATCH: Can the government stop covidpreneurs?

Outa’s Wayne Duvenage talks to Business Day TV about corruption and the NPA’s tipoff line

12 August 2020 - 07:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ELENA MATVEEVA

Over the past few days the term covidpreneur has been coined as allegations of looting surface against senior ANC officials with regards to personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a bid to get a handle on corruption, the public will soon be able to send National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi direct tipoffs about corrupt officials.

Business Day TV spoke to Wayne Duvenage from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for his take on the move.

