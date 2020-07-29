Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Today, we are all Afro-pessimists The ANC may be Africa’s oldest liberation movement but it is now also the prism of pessimism through which SA rightly views itself BL PREMIUM

Remember the African renaissance? What a thing that was. Whatever happened to that, by the way?

Those were the glory days of SA nationalism. How the ANC’s collective chest swelled with pride. Cock of the walk. Today, well, there is a cock in there somewhere.