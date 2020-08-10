MICHEL PIREU: The ins and outs of your indecision
10 August 2020 - 19:29
Ever feel that gnawing pain in your stomach because you … just … can’t … decide? Don’t feel bad. Everyone suffers from indecision. As TS Eliot wrote in the Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock: There will be time / And time yet for a hundred indecisions / And indeed there will be time / To wonder, “Do I dare?” and, “Do I dare?”
But that’s not a question traders can afford to dwell on for too long. Decisiveness is essential in the markets, regardless of the stressors on or off the trading floor. What distinguishes the best from the rest is their ability to get at the fundamental cause of their mental roadblock — and dynamite it.
