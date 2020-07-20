Opinion / Columnists WARREN INGRAM: Why active fund management is futile for SA shares Good managers can add value in balanced, cautious and offshore investments, but what of local equity-only ones? BL PREMIUM

There is a rather tired debate in the investment world about the merits of paying a fund manager to look after your money instead of investing in a low-cost index. This is not a column about that — I believe in the merits of fund managers and indexed investments.

However, I have changed my view on paying fund managers to buy shares on the JSE. Good SA active managers can add value in balanced funds, cautious funds and offshore portfolios, but I have serious concerns about equity-only active funds in SA.