Overpriced assets are no insurance against adverse economic developments

Any review of the holdings of global pension funds, unit trusts, hedge funds, passive exchange traded funds (ETFs) and retail investor portfolios shows that almost all are heavily exposed to a narrow group of securities.

Few global portfolios are not dominated by stocks that represent the winners of the past three years: US large caps, technology, growth and quality. We are also witnessing a global capitulation, out of what has not worked in recent times — especially cheap stocks, value funds, emerging markets, and contrarian investment strategies.

Chasing what has worked in the past at the expense of what has suffered is a predictable feature of investment markets. Yet it is rare that consensus and the market are positioned in such a narrow range of stocks and themes. There is immense pressure to invest in what has worked well in the immediate past: the performance gap between the narrow group of winners and the broad universe of underperformers has been extraordinarily wide.

The 10 largest constituents of the FTSE/JSE all share index (comprising 62% of the weighting) returned 49% (on average) over three years. The other 127 shares in the index — comprising only 38% of the weighting of the index but representing 93% of the number of stocks in the index — declined by 29% on average over the same period.

This discrepancy in performance has been replicated in markets worldwide, though the JSE is more distorted by the relative size of Naspers and Prosus in our market, which masks the fact that the average SA stock has been among the poorer global performers.

Analysis of the top holdings of the largest SA unit trust funds reveals high levels of overlap and substantial exposure to the 10 largest local stocks, the recent winners. Similarly, the largest holdings in actively managed US funds are Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Apple. Most managers are making an explicit bet that the experience of the recent past will persist. On the JSE, this assumes most companies will never recover from their deep bear markets.

This discrepancy in recent performance by popular mega-caps can be explained by superior earnings growth and a widening gap in valuations between the mega caps and the balance of the market. The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on cheaper, more cyclical stocks has been severe.

Conversely, the lockdown measures have enhanced the relative profit performance of higher-quality businesses, especially the tech stocks that benefit from the accelerated move to digitisation.