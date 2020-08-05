PETER BRUCE: Stand up to the ANC mafia Mr President, or say goodbye
05 August 2020 - 16:00
There is no plan, no direction, no idea. In the past few weeks SA has borrowed R70bn in Covid relief from the IMF. It is also clear that by banning trade in alcohol and cigarettes the government has lost a great deal more in taxes than it borrowed from the IMF.
This week both SAB and Heineken, and then Consol, SA’s biggest bottlemaker, announced cancellations of new investment projects totalling about R13bn. Three investment disasters that could have been avoided with common sense regulations, but there’s no-one home, even as the epidemic may be abating.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now