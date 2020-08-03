National BREAKING NEWS: Eskom moves to recover stolen funds by Molefe, Koko and the Guptas As a result of their action in the acquisition of Optimum Coal, Eskom suffered at least R3.8bn in losses BL PREMIUM

Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) issued summons to recover R3.8bn of stolen funds from its former executives, nonexecutive directors and the Gupta family, on Monday.

Among the executives named are former CEO Brian Molefe; former acting CEO Matshela Koko; former CFO Anoj Singh; and legal head Suzanne Daniels. Directors who have been summonsed are former chair Ben Ngubane, Chwayita Mabude and Mark Pamensky. Former minister of mineral resources and serving MP Mosebenzi Zwane has also been named in the summons.