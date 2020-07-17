Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: Pitika Ntuli crafts a digital magnum opus In his latest exhibition, the artist works with collaborators to bring life to his collection of bone sculptures BL PREMIUM

Pitika Ntuli has spared no expense in creating an online life for his new exhibition of sculptures, Azibuyele Emasisweni — Return to the Source. Indeed, this collection (launched as part of the Virtual National Arts Festival programme and available for viewing via the website of The Melrose Gallery) is a sort of digital magnum opus for the 78-year old artist.

It is not primarily financial capital that Ntuli has spent, but cultural capital; he has drawn on decades’ worth of prestige acquired as a visual artist, a poet, a scholar and a political activist to invite a host of responses to his work. These have been incorporated into the online exhibition, which consists not only of images of the sculptures but music, poetry, essays, interviews, video material and more.