National Communities starved of mining royalties amid lack of transparency Miners have no way of knowing where billions paid to government and community entities went BL PREMIUM

International mining companies operating in SA are obligated to pay billions of dollars in royalty payments to the government and community entities, but they have no way of knowing where and how the money is spent.

A #MineAlert investigation shows that in the 2018 financial year 10 publicly listed British companies reported paying out at least $1.076bn (about R18.05bn) to government entities between July 2017 and December 2018.