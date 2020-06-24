Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Jobless youth is SA’s most pressing problem Trade, construction, agriculture and tourism sectors should become the focus of support as they employ more people than other sectors BL PREMIUM

Every country subjected to a Covid-19 lockdown needs to be decisive and strategic in formulating its economic recovery plan from the pandemic. For countries that already had poor economic fundamentals the pathway to recovery is laden with pitfalls and exogenous influences that will be a monumental challenge to overcome.

Variables relating to unemployment, ease of credit for businesses and income and wealth inequality will become the primary prism through which the success or otherwise of the economic recovery process is best analysed. This week’s Stats SA unemployment data delivered the expected (a rise in unemployment) and the sobering (the sheer volume of young people out of work).