WATCH: How to tackle SA’s youth unemployment

The unemployment rate hit an unprecedented high of 30.1% in the first quarter, with nearly 9-million of the country’s youth out of work.

In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to tackle youth unemployment via his Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative, but the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works.

Business Day TV spoke to YES CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville for more on the deepening crisis.