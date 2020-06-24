News Leader
WATCH: How to tackle SA’s youth unemployment
Youth Employment Service Initiative CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville talks to Business Day TV about the country’s unemployment crisis
24 June 2020 - 07:45
The unemployment rate hit an unprecedented high of 30.1% in the first quarter, with nearly 9-million of the country’s youth out of work.
In 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to tackle youth unemployment via his Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative, but the Covid-19 pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works.
Business Day TV spoke to YES CEO Tashmia Ismail-Saville for more on the deepening crisis.