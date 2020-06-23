Rising joblessness looms over Tito Mboweni's supplementary budget
The unemployment rate rose to 30.1% in the first quarter according to Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey — the highest level on record
23 June 2020 - 19:54
SA’s jobs and growth crisis was picking up even before the Covid-19 outbreak that's set to plunge the economy into its biggest slump since the Great Depression.
SA's unemployment rate climbed to a record 30.1% in the first quarter, Stats SA said on Tuesday, while data from the Reserve Bank showed that its composite leading business cycle indicator, a gauge of SA’s business growth cycle, slid just over 5% in April from March, the first full month of the national lockdown. That was the biggest drop since 1960, according to Investec.
