Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: The government cannot continue to be a well-paying jobs centre The state needs to undo much of its thinking over the past few decades so it can tackle structural unemployment

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s “emergency” budget, to be presented on Wednesday, is the headline-grabbing event of the week. It’s supposed to map a way forward for how the state will help galvanise an economy bludgeoned by the effects of the lockdown since the end of March.

The economy is now groggily awakening from a necessary self-induced coma to prepare our health sector for the peak in the Covid-19 pandemic in a couple of months. The lockdown and now the crippling problem of lack of demand in the economy have economists pencilling in a double-digit GDP contraction this year. It is not unfathomable; we are in a crisis.