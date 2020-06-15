ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Monstrous monuments that litter Western cities need not be destroyed
The British establishment often is smug about US racism while failing to admit to deep prejudice within its own society in schooling, housing and policing
15 June 2020 - 12:05
Statues of dead white men continue to be toppled across the Western world by a multiracial carnival of determined activists. This follows Black Lives Matter-led global protests against the gruesome “lynching” of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis, US.
This bonfire of the “monuments men” signifies the destruction of memorials to slavery and colonialism that have, for centuries, constituted a violent and persistent assault on the sensibilities of black and brown minorities living in Britain, France, Belgium, US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.
