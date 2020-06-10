PETER BRUCE: Ionic columns will fall but only in slo-mo
The West is slowly being dismantled by identity politics, but we won't live to see what replaces it
10 June 2020 - 19:15
But seriously, seriously, what is the world coming to? In the US a white policeman, Derek Chauvin, is filmed killing a black man, George Floyd, by kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes while onlookers beg him to stop and the man pleads, repeatedly, “Please, please, please, I can't breathe”.
In the middle of the worst viral pandemic to hit humans in 100 years, American youth nonetheless rise in protest, much of it peaceful and impressive, much of it violent and destructive. The US president, who has done more to end the old world order than any single human, may well be able to turn the protests to his advantage and win a second term when the US presidential election takes place in November.
