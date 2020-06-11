The UK is selective about its slave-based colonial history

Berlin — Had he been alive, Edward Colston would surely have recognised the rage of the crowd that pulled down his statue in his home city of Bristol and dumped it into the harbour.

Born in 1636 into an age of revolution, Colston lived through three civil wars and the execution of King Charles I before he became a merchant and made his fortune from the burgeoning slave trade.

The trouble for Britain is that Colston’s story is far from unique in the country’s turbulent past. As the events of last weekend reverberate across the UK, they are turning into a moment of national self-reflection at an awkward time for a government that’s evoked a glorious history full of “buccaneering spirit” as reason for a bright future outside the EU.

The Black Lives Matter protests that spread from the US have a particular resonance in the UK, with its track record of colonising countries from India and Australia to swathes of Africa and the Caribbean. But it’s a colonial past that has never really been reckoned with.

The danger for Prime Minister Boris Johnson is that opening it up now risks drawing attention to some of the most brutal and shameful episodes in British history and risks further polarising a nation already deeply divided socially, economically and — increasingly — ethnically.

Four years of wrangling over Brexit has seen an increase in reported anti-immigrant hate crime, while the coronavirus pandemic has hit black and Asian communities disproportionately harder.

“It is an uncomfortable truth that our nation and city owes a large part of its wealth to its role in the slave trade,” London mayor Sadiq Khan said this week. Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party, ordered a review of the capital’s statues and street names to vet them for links to slavery.

The reaction to the anti-racist revolt in the US cuts to the heart of British identity. As the growing list of memorials targeted for their questionable associations attests, the first incarnation of the “Global Britain” championed by Brexit supporters was the British Empire. Monuments to civic leaders with a dubious heritage risk becoming the front line in a brewing culture war taking place against the backdrop of the government’s much-criticised response to Covid-19 and a recession that threatens to be exacerbated by a disruptive break with continental trading partners.