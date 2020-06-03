MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Your cash is the lifeline local producers need as prohibition is lifted
After months of lockdown, every liquor maker and retailer will be battling to survive
03 June 2020 - 05:00
So Prohibition is over — at least for now. However, regarding buying your favourite tipple, be cautious about assuming that the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has permanently abdicated its self-appointed role as the guardian of the nation’s appetites.
For the first time in nine weeks — and as long as you comply with the Monday to Thursday trading hours — you are free to exchange your hard-earned rand for wines, spirits and beers traded legally.
