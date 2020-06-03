Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Your cash is the lifeline local producers need as prohibition is lifted After months of lockdown, every liquor maker and retailer will be battling to survive BL PREMIUM

So Prohibition is over — at least for now. However, regarding buying your favourite tipple, be cautious about assuming that the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) has permanently abdicated its self-appointed role as the guardian of the nation’s appetites.

For the first time in nine weeks — and as long as you comply with the Monday to Thursday trading hours — you are free to exchange your hard-earned rand for wines, spirits and beers traded legally.