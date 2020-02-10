Life / Motoring

PODCAST | SUVs with classic car potential

Tune in to hear the latest motoring news and launches

10 February 2020 - 15:12 Thomas Falkiner
Picture: SUPPLIED

In this episode, the guys have to pick an SUV — past or present — that has the potential to become a future classic. They also touch on all the latest motoring news and talk about the launches they’ve been on and cars they’ve driven.  ​

Sit down, plug in and gear up for another episode: 

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

