How to... lead in extraordinary times Gareth Kemp, MD of Apollo Brands says his team has focused on thinking differently and developing new ways to engage customers 'in dealing with our new reality'

As the world faces the unprecedented crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, companies need to adopt a bold and adaptable approach.

This is the view of Gareth Kemp, MD of Apollo Brands (Under Armour SA). He says that since lockdown his team has challenged each other “to focus on what we can control, to think differently and develop new ways to engage our customers in dealing with our new reality”.