How to... lead in extraordinary times
Gareth Kemp, MD of Apollo Brands says his team has focused on thinking differently and developing new ways to engage customers ‘in dealing with our new reality’
31 May 2020 - 00:00
As the world faces the unprecedented crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, companies need to adopt a bold and adaptable approach.
This is the view of Gareth Kemp, MD of Apollo Brands (Under Armour SA). He says that since lockdown his team has challenged each other “to focus on what we can control, to think differently and develop new ways to engage our customers in dealing with our new reality”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now