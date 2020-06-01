MARK BARNES: We will find out how much Eskom is worth if its debt is converted to equity

Converting debt into equity is a serious decision. Equity investment requires insight into and understanding of the future earnings and growth prospects of the entity into which you are about to place capital at risk.

Debt risk assessment is a lot simpler, primarily focusing on issues of solvency and liquidity. Can the entity service and repay your loan? The coupon on debt is usually fixed, regular and compulsory, unless the entity is facing bankruptcy, in which case the equity is worthless anyway.

Converting debt into equity is essentially the product of two simultaneous transactions, that is subscribing for shares (investor decision) and deciding to use the subscription proceeds to repay debt (entity decision). A conversion simply involves the same parties in both transactions.

However, as a wholly owned state entity Eskom presents some special challenges. I can’t wait to find out what percentage of Eskom the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) will own after subscribing for R90bn worth of shares. I presume, of course, that all transactions will take place at fair market value. Are we about to find out what the real market value of Eskom is?

If, just for instance, Eskom is worth nothing before the conversion (not an impossible hypothesis given its overwhelming debt burden; its outdated, inefficient, not green, incomplete and insufficient capacity; SA’s grim GDP growth outlook; and the reluctance of municipalities to pay for power), then after the capital injection it’ll only be worth R90bn, and all the shares will be owned by the GEPF. The state would have sold 100% of Eskom to GEPF pensioners.

The current valuation of Eskom would have to exceed R90bn (before GEPF’s money comes in) for the state to retain control. Whatever the percentages, the ownership of Eskom will change and the rules of governance will have to change with it. Will the rights of the new, non-state shareholder be respected in decisions like board and executive management appointments, and the approval of the forward strategy and business plan? They will have to be.

From the GEPF’s point of view there are some critical issues to focus the minds of those responsible for making investment decisions on behalf of the underlying employees and pensioners, investing as they will be in an unlisted, illiquid, failing business (at least for now).

The primary mandate for pension fund managers, I would argue, is not to maximise the return on assets or take speculative risk, but rather to ensure that it can meet the obligations arising out of its liabilities. Pension fund liability growth is driven by such factors as mortality, defined benefit rules and inflation, not by the performance of the stock markets or by the revaluation of private equity shareholdings. You can’t eat capital profits unless you can realise them.

The mixture of bonds and equities typically held in pension fund portfolios seeks to find the right blend of income certainty and capital growth opportunities. While capital appreciation is hoped for, predictable income is essential. It should be noted that prescribed assets (investment into government or project-specific coupon-yielding bonds) is not comparable to taking a minority stake in an unlisted utility, with no market in the shares and no prospect of yield (dividends).

The GEPF will be giving up predictable, secure cash flows for what must be the hope of capital appreciation in this swap (seriously unlikely in the short term, if ever), because I wouldn’t be holding my breath for the first dividend payments. It is beyond me to understand how an independent assessment could support such a decision.

It would be ridiculous to even contemplate this transaction actually happening if the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) chair hadn’t recently stated, publicly, that the PIC had already discussed the proposal with the GEPF and that the two were “in principle in agreement”.

What’s more, this statement was made more or less to coincide with the announcement that the current principal executive of the GEPF would become the new CEO of the PIC. Such statements that high up in the decision hierarchy are unlikely to be overturned, regardless of public comment.

The big picture issues simply can’t be ignored either. What we have here is a hole within a state-owned enterprise (SOE) (arising from whatever causes, which may include incompetence, mismanagement and corruption) that is to be filled with money owned by employees and pensioners of the GEPF. Have you ever?

The hole, which has little or no chance of ever being filled, has been transferred from the state to the GEPF, deepening its deficit, which is reported to already be in excess of R500bn. This is an outrageous result and a dangerous precedent.

Alternative solutions include using tax revenues (unlikely, from a diminishing tax base in a declining economy, unless we finally implement structural reforms) or looking for real equity partners, either locally or internationally. Hobson’s choice, but at least the state would be filling its own holes abides by proper principles. Perhaps a properly constructed state bank (an idea I’ve been lobbying for years) could play a role?

Eskom is too big to fail. We have to find a solution, but the money can’t be taken from pensioners.

• Barnes, a former SA Post Office CEO, has had more than 30 years of experience in various capacities in the financial sector.