ANC in the hunt for infrastructure funds
Party suggests changing regulation 28 and expanding role of central bank to cut cost of funds
31 May 2020 - 23:20
The ANC has mooted regulatory reforms and an expanded role for the Reserve Bank to mobilise funds for development projects and finance institutions as part of the effort to rebuild the economy in the post-Covid-19 period.
The reforms are aimed specifically at reducing the costs of funding for development projects and infrastructure to enable development finance institutions — such as the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) — to access more competitive finance. The suggestions are contained in a comprehensive ANC presentation on structural economic reforms compiled for internal discussion.
