National No decision on converting Eskom debt to equity, says state pension fund A proposal does not equal approval and the board has the final say-so, says GEPF principal officer Abel Sithole

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has not taken a decision to convert its Eskom bond holdings into shares in the company, principal executive officer Abel Sithole said on Thursday.

The GEPF is the biggest pension fund in SA with R1.8-trillion in assets under management, mostly managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the government’s asset manager.