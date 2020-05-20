Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Bonds or hedge funds? BL PREMIUM

From Man Institute:

Some [hedge funds] skip predicting the real world as a determinant of prices by just focusing on the prices themselves — they are "technical" not "fundamental". It seems perverse that markets can be predictable in a way that the real world is not; that there might be eminently sensible ways of managing money without being quite sure what it is, or what it’s worth.