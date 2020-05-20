STREET DOGS: Bonds or hedge funds?
20 May 2020 - 05:05
From Man Institute:
Some [hedge funds] skip predicting the real world as a determinant of prices by just focusing on the prices themselves — they are "technical" not "fundamental". It seems perverse that markets can be predictable in a way that the real world is not; that there might be eminently sensible ways of managing money without being quite sure what it is, or what it’s worth.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now