Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: The greatest lie of the information age

On the one side, there are the medical experts, epidemiologists who have studied these kinds of outbreaks their entire professional lives; on the other, people with very specific self-interests and political agendas. I like to listen to what the medical professionals think about this medical issue. If you are discussing this on TV, are not a medical expert and must preface your remarks with the phrase: ‘I may not be an epidemiologist, but’ perhaps it would be best if you just STFU. *sigh* On social media … there is a collection of armchair epidemiologists, partisans and cranks. Twitter has become a live field study in Dunning-Kruger effect run amuck." — Barry Ritholtz

"There is nothing more frightful than ignorance in action." — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe