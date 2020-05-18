TOM EATON: Fearmongers are short on facts and long on self-righteousness
Everyone in SA has an opinion and is sniping at everyone else
In April it was Nazis. Now it’s commies. The roast-chicken-denying Gestapo has faded from the headlines, replaced by the hammer and sickle — finally available at hardware shops — of full-blown Stalinism. SA, I read most days, has become the Soviet Union.
I must say I find this hard to believe, not least because the Soviet Union built power stations that worked and most Soviet kiddies could read by the time they reached their teens. Where the comparison really falls apart, however, is when it comes to dissent. In the USSR criticising the ruling Politburo made you a target. Here, it makes you the administrator of a Facebook group. In the USSR, members of the bourgeoisie who questioned the state were killed or sent to Siberia. In SA it’s only the poor who get beaten to death by soldiers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now