CLAIRE BISSEKER: Five lessons Covid-19 has taught SA 'Fixing your roof before it rains' is always solid advice, as is formulating policies based on real evidence

As SA grapples with the painful process of reopening the economy amid rapidly rising infections, there are at least five lessons it can draw from the pandemic so far.

The first was obvious immediately: the importance of buffers, or that you “fix your roof before the rain comes”, to quote Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago.