Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Business beyond Covid-19

Globalisation is not the only thing that will be changed and possibly killed by virus

18 May 2020 - 05:05
Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

In a recent editorial, The Economist, one of the world’s oldest and most respected business magazines, asked if Covid-19 has killed globalisation. If one removes the reference to the coronavirus, it’s a question that could have been asked at any point over the past five years.

The rise of populism worldwide — and antipathy towards migrants — are not new phenomena, and are probably lasting consequences of the previous financial crisis. In SA, we are not immune to that trend, with the current crisis emboldening politicians to loudly debate restrictions on work opportunities based on workers’ nationality.

In another editorial, Covid-19 could also be replaced by Donald Trump, Brexit or references to trade wars as dangers to the idea that a more integrated world is good for everyone. It’s an idea that has struggled for traction despite all the data showing that globalisation has been largely a force for good, whether it’s measured in absolute poverty levels or the number of children with access to formal education.

In the West, a long postwar period of greater prosperity suffered a body blow with the outbreak of the great financial crisis in 2008. The recession was followed by an era of austerity as governments heeded calls to tighten their belts in the wake of unprecedented spending and borrowing aimed at rescuing the banking system.

What seemed unfair was that billions of dollars were spent rescuing bankers while citizens paid the price with shrinking incomes and loosening of the social net.

Economic integration, assumed to be key to fighting poverty and a myriad of other problems worldwide, is being undermined at an unimaginable pace

That period itself was preceded by an era that at face value looked to be characterised by an impressive rise in living standards. If ever a case study was needed to show the shortcomings of GDP numbers and other conventional measures of wealth, the 1990s and the years leading up to the financial crisis a decade ago provide it.

While hindsight is a perfect science, most analysts will say that Britain’s vote in 2016 to leave the EU or Trump winning the US presidency due to an “America First” slogan, which would eventually cause the country to give up its global leadership role, should have been obvious.

So it is, with The Economist editorial. With aviation at a virtual halt and borders mostly closed, the answer almost seems too obvious. Economic integration, assumed to be key to fighting poverty and a myriad of other problems worldwide, is being undermined at an unimaginable pace. The World Trade Organisation expects trade to drop as much as 32% in 2020.

Noting that the numbers are looking “ugly”, the organisation wasn’t overly optimistic when looking further down the road, saying forecasts for an improvement in 2021 are less certain, depending on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of policy responses. Trade of course is not the only marker of globalisation.

Globalisation isn’t the only thing that will be changed and possibly killed off by the virus. The Economist headline might as well have been about airlines, restaurants or theatre houses.

United front

So it’s no wonder that world leaders in business, politics and society overall are having to think deeply about how the world will look like after Covid-19.

Some of the initial signs are not promising. With the virus perhaps the only one in living memory that has hit the entire world almost simultaneously, one might have hoped for a common, united front to fight it. The opposite seems true.

Tensions between the US and China, the world’s largest economies, have become worse not better. Even the race towards a vaccine has been politicised, with the US in March drawing ire after allegedly offering “large sums of money” to get exclusive access to a vaccine being developed by a company in that country.

It is in this context that Business Day, which came into being this month 35 years ago when SA’s future was anything but certain, has asked some of the country’s top business leaders to put their heads together and share their thoughts on what awaits their industries and the greater society after Covid-19.

It is fitting that Mark Cutifani, CEO of Anglo American — a company central to SA’s history over the past century, for better or worse — kicks off the series as we seek answers to what the future holds.

EDITORIAL: Government needs a clear and quick roadmap to get SA working again

We need to see and hear from the president directly more often about opening up the economy
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Dysfunction is the reason for the release of prisoners

A stopgap measure cannot solve the fundamental problem of cramped and unsanitary correctional facilities
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Minister’s quota proposal for SA workers is misguided

The dominance of foreign workers in some sectors of the economy is deeply worrying to many, but the proposed way of dealing with it will not get to ...
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Government closing ranks on Covid-19 bodes ill for SA

The state runs the risk of losing public trust by fobbing off questions about Cuban doctors and other concerns
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Paying SMEs on time now an even more urgent issue

State departments are still not giving small companies their due, in what amounts to a crippling trend
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Private enterprise stands little ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Unanimity about a Reserve Bank ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Lockdown rules straight out of the Soviet ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Business beyond Covid-19
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MARK CUTIFANI: More than before, miners must be ...
Opinion

Related Articles

MARK CUTIFANI: More than before, miners must be partners with host communities

Opinion

GIDEON RACHMAN: The world is likely to kiss liberalism goodbye in the ...

Opinion / Columnists

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Emerging markets in the time of Covid

Opinion / Investor's Notebook

IAN BREMMER: Covid-19 has shown that our geopolitical system is broken

Opinion

MCEBISI JONAS: Africa faces horrifying humanitarian disaster

Features / Cover Story

ADRIAN GORE: Making sense of a pandemic

Features / Cover Story

Coronavirus is not a result of globalisation but has laid bare global supply ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.