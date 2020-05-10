Opinion / Columnists DESNÉ MASIE: Stock market winners point to the direction of the new economy There is now an even stronger argument that a universal basic income is affordable and essential BL PREMIUM

Several weeks into the global lockdown, many countries are grappling with strategies to exit. In the UK, where fatalities are now more than 30,000, about 70% of Brits favour maintaining the lockdown, despite damage to the economy.

This is partly because when Brits look at how many other countries — such as New Zealand, Germany and South Korea — have managed to flatten the curve, their government’s leadership and handling of the coronavirus crisis seems shambolic by comparison. Most Brits fear the exit strategy will be similarly disastrous.