GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Glitch suggests Sassa not up to the task of handling the special relief payments

This week’s glitch in the social grant system was devastating for thousands of the country’s most vulnerable who trekked out on Monday morning to collect their money only to find there was nothing.

Others arrived to find they had been paid double — equally devastating for this group is that they are now expected to pay back the money.