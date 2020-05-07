GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Glitch suggests Sassa not up to the task of handling the special relief payments
07 May 2020 - 17:44
This week’s glitch in the social grant system was devastating for thousands of the country’s most vulnerable who trekked out on Monday morning to collect their money only to find there was nothing.
Others arrived to find they had been paid double — equally devastating for this group is that they are now expected to pay back the money.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now