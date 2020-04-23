Covid-19 grant payments to start in May

The committee meeting, which was held jointly with the select committee on health and social service, heard MPs from all constituencies raise concerns about corruption in the distribution of food parcels. Allegations ranged from people charging others to make applications to Sassa, to hijacking of trucks and stockpiling of parcels by ward councillors.

MPs across the board appealed to Zulu to reopen the Sassa offices, which have been closed for the lockdown, and not to allow councillors to distribute food parcels.

Before the Covid-19 crisis the department of social development had two mechanisms to assist the indigent: 235 community feeding centres and food parcels. The feeding centres have been closed for the lockdown and all school feeding schemes (run by the provincial education departments) have stopped with the exception of the Western Cape. About 100,000 households have received food parcels, said the department, with half of these in the Western Cape.

Dunkerley said Sassa planned to transition away from food parcels to cash payments, “as a more effective way of getting money to people”. The test run for the application process for the R350 grant was being done using the data base of households that receive food parcels. Once completed, the idea was to move away from food parcels to cash payments, she said. The system would then be rapidly scaled up with new applications for the R350 grant.

A public launch of the new grant is expected within a week.

Social development deputy director-general Brenda Sibeko clarified that the top-up to the child support grant, which will be an additional R350 at the end of April and then R500 for the five months thereafter, was intended for the caregiver of the child and not the child. This means that a caregiver of multiple child beneficiaries will get one R500 top-up grant monthly. The normal grant is R450 a child.

Sibeko said that there were 13-million child beneficiaries and 7-million caregivers.

Social grant payments will be staggered again in April with the elderly first in line. Unlike in March, when younger people also arrived to collect grants at the same time, their grants will not be available until a few days later, said Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula.

MPs said the closure of Sassa offices has caused enormous hardship as many people have no other channel to access the department of social development.

Zulu said that a “risk-adjusted approach” to the lockdown was under discussion and the matter of opening the Sassa offices would be discussed by the national command centre.

