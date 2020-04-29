Top-up of R500 for every needy child is not affordable, says Lindiwe Zulu

The government cannot afford to top up all 17-million child support grants with R500, as was stated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his announcement last week, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu said on Wednesday while explaining why the R500 top-up will go to caregivers only.

However, Zulu also intimated that the child support grant could be increased in the future once the Covid-19 crisis had passed.

The move to delink the top-up grant from the child benefit has caused an outcry by anti-poverty and children’s rights academics, and legal and economics groups who argue that this will not be in the interests of children, who are already under stress from the closure of school feeding schemes, or of women who are caregivers and are not be entitled to the special Covid unemployment grant.

Evidence shows that child support grants are very well targeted and reach the poorest section of society and those involved in informal economic activities.

Zulu said a R500 top-up to all child support grants would have cost R38bn over six months. The R500 grant to caregivers — of which there are 7-million — will cost the fiscus R21.8bn over six months. In the first month (May) the grant will not go to the caregiver but will be received as a top-up of R350 to each grant, while the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) prepares its administration systems.

“I wish to acknowledge all the proposals and input we received on how we should augment the social grants. One of the key contributions was the call for an increase in the child support grant by R500 per child. While I acknowledge that all the proposals were sound and well motivated, we were unfortunately not able to provide the necessary funding to accommodate every one of the proposals,” said Zulu.