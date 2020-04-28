Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Germans reach out to comfort England players After gathering data on World Cups and European Championships, scientists find England are the best at penalties BL PREMIUM

There was good news from England for England on Tuesday as they wriggled under the straitjacket of lockdown: their national team is not the worst penalty taking side in the history of football.

They are, in fact, the best, reported The Times of London on Tuesday. They score 90% of their penalties during play. But when it comes to shoot-outs, they hit the target about as regularly as South Africans hit the TV when Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma comes on to explain how lockdowns work.