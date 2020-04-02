Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Inside, cycling in virtual packs; outside, the Walking Dead BL PREMIUM

It’s the middle of the morning on day seven of lockdown and I’m staring at the sports betting app on my phone with no little amount of confusion. The choices are few and weird.

As I write, the University of Taipei are 3-1 up against Ming Chuan University with eight minutes of extra time. It is described as an “international club friendly”, which can’t really be as both teams are from Taipei. There are no pictures, so it cannot be confirmed whether they wore gloves, masks and full-body condoms.