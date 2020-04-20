Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: That’s not a jackboot on your toes, it’s the ANC falling over its feet Politicians who last year were destroying Eskom or SAA out of incompetence are now banning roast chickens and hot bread BL PREMIUM

Nazis! Nazis everywhere! Twitching their curtains! Preventing us from buying roast chickens! Crushing us under the jackboot of fascism! Well, under the jackboot of the arbitrary regulations and extreme inconvenience. But still. Nazis!

I’m not sure when the Anschluss happened, but if the increasingly shrill protests are to be believed, the occupation is total. The swastika flies over the Union Buildings and is strapped to the arms of millions of citizens, as actual fascism flowers in SA.