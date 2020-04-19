Business SAA: the fine art of flying really low Staff placed on annual leave as lame carrier ensures they get paid BL PREMIUM

SAA's business rescue practitioners have their work cut out plotting a new course for the embattled airline as they face yet another funding crisis.

Tomorrow's cabinet meeting will hopefully provide a clearer picture of what is envisaged for SAA. On Wednesday night the cabinet issued a statement saying it had directed public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to prepare a report on SAA for discussion at its meeting on Monday. This follows the government's rejection of a request from the business rescue practitioners for a minimum R7.7bn in funding.