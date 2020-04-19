SAA: the fine art of flying really low
Staff placed on annual leave as lame carrier ensures they get paid
19 April 2020 - 00:00
SAA's business rescue practitioners have their work cut out plotting a new course for the embattled airline as they face yet another funding crisis.
Tomorrow's cabinet meeting will hopefully provide a clearer picture of what is envisaged for SAA. On Wednesday night the cabinet issued a statement saying it had directed public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to prepare a report on SAA for discussion at its meeting on Monday. This follows the government's rejection of a request from the business rescue practitioners for a minimum R7.7bn in funding.
