STREET DOGS: Five qualities essential to equip speculators
08 April 2020 - 05:05
From Dickson Watts, president of the New York Cotton Exchange 1878-1880:
Is there any difference between speculation and gambling? Speculation is a venture based upon calculation. Gambling is a venture without calculation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now