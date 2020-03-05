Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Risks and rewards of EM equities BL PREMIUM

At Research Affiliates and PIMCO, we see two overarching reasons for long-term investors to consider continuing to hold a strategic allocation to EM equities: fundamentals and valuations.

The biggest risk when investing in an EM equity market is a funding crisis, when a company or government borrows in US dollars and investors lose trust in its ability to cover interest payments. The risk of a broad-based funding crisis in EM — especially the kind that affects the largest EM equity markets — is low. The largest constituents of the EM equity universe have the best fundamentals. China, South Korea, Taiwan, India and Russia make up nearly 70% of the MSCI EM Index.