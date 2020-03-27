Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: History shows disasters bring people together BL PREMIUM

We can’t look at history to tell us what might happen next. We can ... use history as a guide to predict the kind of behaviours people are susceptible to when faced with a similar event. And that’s where there is a historical map," says Morgan Housel at Collaborative Fund. "It’s World War 2."

Historian Frederick Lewis Allen wrote in 1952: "The war crisis brought together as never before the pure scientist, the applied scientist, the manufacturing executive, the military officer, and the government administrator, and put them into a partnership which mightily affected their future understanding of one another. The physicist or chemist who had been cloistered in a university laboratory, and had taken a special pride in paying no heed to the possible practical application of his findings, was thrust into emergency work of the most lethally practical sort, and hauled off to consult with generals and admirals and bureaucrats and engineers and manufacturers; and these others acquire...