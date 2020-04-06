Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Kick-starting the economy is an urgent but delicate matter We need to consider the ramifications of the lockdown on the world once we win the war against Covid-19 BL PREMIUM

We are just into our second week of what has been an unprecedented period for us and the world. There’s no historic journal that we can peruse for clues as to how one deals with the entire global economy close to complete shutdown for a designated period. How does one jump-start it? And just how soon? In the case of Covid-19, it’s a life or death equation.

These are the pertinent questions as our economy struggles under the weight of the shutdown of industry, which has economists forecasting a GDP contraction in our current quarter of as much as 30%. That’s a terrifying number if you consider that we live in a country with one of the highest unemployment levels in the world.