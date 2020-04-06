SA’s economy heading for even tougher times amid Covid-19 and Moody’s downgrade

Positively, there is a possibility that SA’s relatively early rise to the challenge compared with some hard-hit countries that were caught more unawares will shepherd us through the crisis relatively lightly.

But this is a hope, rather than a strong likelihood. Widespread poverty, and consequent crowding in densely populated townships, high rates of potential comorbidity factors such as HIV and tuberculosis, and weak public health care systems suggest that the crisis could easily escalate sharply and quickly here too. It is unclear how long the draconian social distancing measures, with their attendant costs to the economy, will need to last to bring Covid-19 under control.

Moreover, even assuming that the pandemic is brought under control by the end of the third quarter, the economy is unlikely to reboot immediately. Many parts of the economy will be damaged in the intervening period: firms will close, people will lose their jobs, capital will have fled to safety. This will not be easy to recover from. The SA Reserve Bank has introduced substantial measures to ease financial conditions in SA, including 125bp of interest rate cuts since the end of 2019. We think another 50bp of easing is likely in May.

Additionally, the Bank has implemented a range of other measures to secure essential liquidity in SA’s financial markets, including a watershed decision to buy government bonds as needed to secure orderly financial markets.

But at the end of the day, monetary policy measures are unlikely to be enough to lift the economy out of ICU. Rather, substantial fiscal medicine is needed. Alas, the medicine is exceptionally expensive in SA, which had no fiscal buffers to speak of entering the crisis and which pays a high real interest rate for the spending medicine.

National Treasury has announced various steps to support the economy, including most notably an expansion of the eligibility criteria for the employment tax incentive to encourage firms to hang on to their workforce during the crisis. The value of this measure is estimated at R10bn, while the other two measures — the deferral of PAYE and provisional tax for small- and medium-sized enterprises — will cost the fiscus R5bn.

The R15bn may seem like a large amount to help SA’s economy get on its feet, but it is not. It amounts to about 0.3% of GDP. Elsewhere, particularly in wealthy developed countries, governments are rapidly ramping up their spend.

The $2-trillion stimulus package amounts to about 10% of GDP, and other countries such as the UK and Germany are set to spend an even greater share of national income on the crisis. SA’s government will also likely have to increase its help to firms and workers (including 2.9m citizens who were eking out a living in the informal sector as of the fourth quarter of 2019) the question of how this can be financed remains unanswered, especially since bond yields have shot up amid investors’ flight to safety.

The IMF says it is ready to deploy about $1-trillion lending capacity to allay the effects of the current pandemic — but it also says it has more than 80 countries queuing up for assistance and that emerging markets’ financing needs total over $2.5-trillion. So far, its Catastrophe and Containment and Relief Trust assistance is focused on low-income countries. The Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) bank and the World Bank are oriented towards project lending, but this could shift under the exigencies of Covid-19.

For now, however, finance minister Tito Mboweni has said he is keeping his options open about approaching international financial institutions for help. It’s not yet clear, however, exactly which sorts of programmes will be both available and palatable to such a unique country as SA for such a novel type of crisis.

Ultimately, SA will need not only enhanced spending on health care, but also likely much higher levels of support for hard-hit firms and consumers who have lost their jobs.