EDITORIAL: Screening for Covid-19 is welcome news

Last week’s announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy a 10,000-strong force of fieldworkers to visit homes across the country to screen people for symptoms of Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, is welcome news.

The field workers will send those with signs of the illness for testing at local hospitals and mobile testing labs. People found to be positive with mild symptoms will be quarantined either at home or in government facilities, and those who are seriously ill will be hospitalised.

Alongside the stay-at home order, which entered its second week on Friday, and social distancing guidelines, testing should be at the heart of the efforts to contain and control the pandemic, which has taken a huge toll on the fragile economy, epidemiologists say.

We agree.

On Sunday, the number of people infected by the novel coronavirus, traced to China’s central province of Hubei in December 2019, topped 1.2-million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US. Though SA accounted for less than 1% of that total with nearly 1,600 confirmed cases, the country remains the hardest hit in Sub-Saharan Africa.