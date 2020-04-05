Closure of patents office a heavy blow for innovation amid Covid-19 crisis

“It is safe to say that we are also likely to witness significant innovations in SA across all sectors. We are after all a nation which is recognised for its ability to adapt and innovate. It cannot be stressed enough how important it will be for the owners of these innovations to seek appropriate advice to protect their intellectual property and in particular ensure that they capitalise on this significant opportunity to commercialise their products,” Versfeld said.

It was therefore a concern that the CIPC had closed its office dealing with patents, she said.

‘This means that in the absence of this decision [to close the office] being reversed it will unfortunately not be possible to file for trademark, design or patent protection during this time [lockdown].”

Versfeld said the negative consequences are potentially enormous for those seeking to protect and commercialise their intellectual property.

“Businesses have a difficult decision to make. They will either have to release their intellectual property to the public without any protection being filed and risk third party infringement, forcing them to litigate, or they will have to wait until May 1 to file for protection. The latter would be a most unfortunate outcome particularly where the innovation in question could either save lives, or jobs or better yet both.”

