LUKANYO MNYANDA: No miracle cures as SA awaits market verdict on downgrade

Now that Moody’s Investors Service has finally put us out of our collective misery and pulled the trigger, we may be in a position to pronounce on a question that has been occupying minds in financial markets for a while.

So, to what extent was SA’s inevitable credit downgrade to Ba1, down four steps from A3 when Jacob Zuma became president in 2009 — a final testament if ever one was needed of the ANC’s mismanagement during the so-called lost decade — already reflected in the price of SA assets?