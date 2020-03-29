DESNÉ MASIE: A health apartheid is emerging in Britain
Lockdown London is split along the fault lines of inequality amid the fallout of a lacklustre state response
29 March 2020 - 17:03
Surreal times here in the UK. A week into lockdown and I have seen some very odd things. The Conservative government has gone further than the largesse of stimulus in chancellor Rishi Sunak’s first budget two weeks ago. Since my column at the time, Sunak has released three budgets, and in effect nationalised the economy by propping up businesses and guaranteeing workers’ wages to save jobs.
Other bizarre things for a peacetime UK are shelves stripped bare of essentials by panic-buyers, a black market in toilet paper, and supermarket queues snaking around the block. But perhaps weirdest of all, the pubs are all closed.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now