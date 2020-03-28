BREAKING NEWS: Moody’s downgrades SA to junk
Moody’s dropped SA’s rating to Ba1, with the outlook remaining negative, bringing it in line with peer agencies Fitch and S&P Global
28 March 2020 - 00:06
UPDATED 28 March 2020 - 01:12
Moody’s Investors Service flipped the switch late on Friday night, downgrading SA to junk status, coinciding with the country’s first full day of a three-week lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
The move was expected in the face of SA’s poor GDP growth performance and fragile fiscal position, even before the onset of the pandemic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now