GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: President's Covid capital should strengthen his hand to heal the economy When the coronavirus crisis is over, Cyril Ramaphosa is going to have to prove again that he is the leader the country needs

President Cyril Ramaphosa has shown immense leadership since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA, which is more than can be said for some so-called First World leaders.

His shining moment came on Monday when he announced that SA would be going into a national 21-day lockdown to try to curb the spread of the virus. The president addressed the nation from a lone podium at the Union Buildings. He was calm and measured, sticking to the facts and relying on scientific information provided to him on why the lockdown was the best decision for the country.