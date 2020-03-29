Sustained high growth requires SA to flip policy on its head

There have been critical junctures in which our business leaders have played highly valuable roles, such as when then president Jacob Zuma appointed Des van Rooyen as finance minister. It is praiseworthy that leading CEOs offered initiatives such as their SME Fund, yet that effort was undermined by diagnostic errors.

As SA’s politics shifted dramatically in the early 1990s, the global economy pivoted no less profoundly. The trade-focused integration of rich and poor economies then pummelled global poverty. SA’s policymakers rejected such growth-based poverty thumping to favour layers of redistribution legislation, which eventually entrenched stagnation.

Surgeons cut, legislators legislate, CEOs cut deals. Fixing SA’s economy requires the objective introspection of a virologist. SA’s households can’t broadly advance independent of global developments. Our parochial policy-making must be abandoned.

Our economy and health-care system are profoundly unprepared for the coronavirus challenges. Ramaphosa’s lockdown decision was bold, justifiable and unaffordable. The private sector’s highly dispersed problem-solving capacity will need to be urgently unleashed while we simultaneously restrict the virus’s ability to spread. The government’s power-seeking instincts must be carefully calibrated to allow private enterprise to spawn creative solutions.

SA’s sophistication at commercial and capital markets economics is unaccompanied by the economic development expertise that fuels rising household prosperity through global integration. We largely missed out on the world-changing acceleration in global integration and we are woefully wrong-footed for the shifts that are taking shape. SA can only achieve sustained high growth by surging value-added exports.

Wilful blindness

As many nations now expand their governments’ economic involvement while recalibrating their global integration, SA must nimbly exploit the resulting opportunities through shrewd countersteering. What is required is a mindset conversion as dramatic as the lockdown — but in the opposite direction.

What holds us back is “wilful blindness”. A book of the same name unpacks how individuals and groups frequently choose to not see the realities that challenge their values. As a nation we bought into the false palliative of redistribution-focused economic policies. It seemed to offer justice to the previously disadvantaged and a sort of redemption for the beneficiaries of the prior regime.

“Wilful blindness” is also a legal concept. Choosing not to know is no defence. As a nation we have chosen to be ignorant of economic development basics. There is little appreciation of why chronic poverty had been retreating globally in recent decades. Or why SA’s poverty alleviation progress, which began in the 1990s, was never sustainable and has long since been reversing.