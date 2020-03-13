Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: What’s really killing people? Behind financial woes are fixed costs — medical aid, education, transport, insurance, housing — not the small, regular luxuries BL PREMIUM

It’s a basic fact of life that many of the things that we come to accept turn out to be wrong.

Take the myth of the "latte factor" popularised by David Bach in the late ’90s, that we could resolve our financial woes by simply eschewing a daily coffee at Starbucks.