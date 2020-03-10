Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Financial advice from ancient Babylon BL PREMIUM

Financial advice from The Richest Man in Babylon (by George S Clason):

Invest in yourself. Those eager to grasp opportunities for their betterment, attract the interest of the goddess of fortune. She is ever anxious to help those who please her. And who is she pleased with? She is pleased with those who do – rather than those who merely talk and engage in wishful thinking. Action will lead you to the successes you desire.